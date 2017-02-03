For the record

Mason County Sheriff’s Department

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests made Jan 27-31: Leigh Ann Huddleston, 25, Gallipolis Ferry, driving on suspended, arrested by Cpl. Spencer. Samuel C. Williamson, 59, Southside, domestic battery, arrested by Deputy Cavender. Richard W. Warden, III, 65, Point Pleasant, violation of DVP Warrant, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Winifred A. Goodwin, 45, Leon, DUI second offense, driving on revoked/DUI, arrested by Deputy Waugh. James L. Barnett, 61, Point Pleasant, DUI, arrested by Deputy Veith. Jodi L. Price, 35, Ashton, truancy second offense warrant, worthless check times two warrant, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Paul W. Matheny, 36, Leon, burglary warrant, arrested by Cpt. Peterson.

Mason Police Department

A Hartford man was arrested Thursday after allegedly breaking into a Mason residence. Donald Bing, 34, was arrested by the Mason Police Department and charged with entering without breaking. He was transported to Western Regional Jail by Mason Patrolman Kendall Roush.

According to Chief Richie Gilkey, Bing allegedly broke into a Third Street residence which was occupied at the time. The homeowner called 911 reporting a burglary, and the man fled prior to police arriving. He was later caught in Hartford. Assisting with the investigation were Gilkey, Mason County Sheriff’s Deputy Stephen Greene, and West Virginia State Trooper Brian McCormick.