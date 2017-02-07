Special parking spaces for vets

NEW HAVEN — Military veterans are one step closer to having designated parking spaces in the Town of New Haven, it was announced at the latest council meeting.

Councilman Matt Shell stated after speaking to local business owners, all were in favor of the signs to designate the special spots. The businesses will help pay for the metal signs for six spaces, which lowers the total cost of the project from $360 to $164 for the municipality. The town total also includes some handicapped spaces as well, Shell said.

A number of projects were discussed that council agreed to pursue as funds become available. They include getting electrical service in the shelter at the park, possibly purchasing the property next to the former NAPA building, and purchasing a new truck.

Following nearly an hour executive session, council members agreed to extend an unnamed employee’s suspension until further notice. In other personnel matters, the pay rate of police officer Kevin Day was raised to $14 per hour. The council noted the raise was given to deter him from taking a job in a nearby town.

House of Delegates member Scott Brewer attended the meeting, telling council that the legislative session begins Wednesday. He also explained his role in the process.

In other action, the council:

Agreed to get the wastewater department jetter repaired;

Set the town Easter egg hunt for April 8 at noon, with donations of money and holiday items being sought;

Stated donations are also still being accepted for the food pantry box in front of town hall; and,

Approved the financial report, minutes of the previous meeting, and invoices for payment.

Attending were Mayor Jerry Spradling, Recorder Roberta Hysell, and council members Shell, Jim Elias, George Gibbs, and Grant Hysell.

The next meeting will be Feb. 20 at 6 p.m.