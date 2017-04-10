Posted on by

Celebrating the Easter season in Point Pleasant


Harvey Chapel Church portrays the theme “Jesus chases the money changers from the temple” from the Easter Parade in downtown Point Pleasant on Saturday.


Beth Sergent/Register

Jackson Avenue Baptist Church portrays “Jesus Carrying the Cross” from the Easter Parade in downtown Point Pleasant on Saturday.


Beth Sergent/Register

These children recover some of the thousands of eggs hidden at the annual Easter egg hunt sponsored by the Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church.


Beth Sergent/Register

The First Church of God portrays “Jesus before Pilate” in the Easter Parade in downtown Point Pleasant on Saturday.


Beth Sergent/Register

Leon Methodist Church portrays the Nativity in the Easter Parade in downtown Point Pleasant on Saturday.


Beth Sergent/Register

College Hill Church portrays “The last supper” in the Easter Parade on Saturday in downtown Point Pleasant.


Beth Sergent/Register

Ashton Baptist Church portrays “Jesus the good shepherd” in the Easter Parade on Saturday in downtown Point Pleasant.


Beth Sergent/Register

These little ones prepare to go “egg hunting” in the zero to three years age category on Saturday at the Easter egg hunt at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park, sponsored by the Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church.


Beth Sergent/Register

