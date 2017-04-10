Town of Mason Easter Egg Hunt

Kacee Young, winner of the $10 egg in the 0-3 age group at the Mason Easter egg hunt, is pictured showing off the money. Other $10 winners included Ava Frank in the 4-6 age group; Owen Edwards, 7-9 years; and Garett Jones, 10-12 years.

Four age groups hunted for colored plastic eggs at the Mason park over the weekend. Shown is just one of hundreds who turned out for the event.

Making “bunny ears” behind your friend’s back seemed like appropriate behavior while waiting on the Easter egg hunt to begin Saturday in Mason.

Even the youngest of children got in on the Easter egg hunt at Mason Saturday. Little Max Wiley, son of Wil Wiley and Kylee Henry, is shown being held by the Easter Bunny.

Members of the Sassafras and Sugar Maples 4-H clubs hid the eggs Saturday at the Mason Easter egg hunt. The clubs hide the eggs each year as a community service project.