Mason renews lease with Army Corps of Engineers

MASON — Members of the Mason Town Council voted Thursday to renew a lease with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for use of the town park and boat launching facility.

The contract between the two entities was set to end in May for the use of the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park. The corps leases the park to the town free of charge. The council agreed to renew the contract for a term of 25 years, ending in 2042.

Mayor Donna Dennis reported that Pullins Excavating is currently working at the park to renovate the restroom facilities. The renovation is expected to be completed prior to the beginning of summer activities.

Council members also agreed to allow workers in the Mason County Day Report program to work at the park on Thursdays. They will be painting curbs and benches, as well as other jobs.

The mayor thanked the Mason Volunteer Fire Department members for cleaning the parking lot at the park prior to the Easter egg hunt. It was also noted that local 4-H club members would be hiding the eggs.

Spring clean-up was set for May 1 through 5. There will be a $10 minimum charge, with the total cost depending on the size of the load. Town residents wanting to participate in the clean-up should call the town hall at 304-773-5200 to be placed on a list. Among the items not being accepted are brush and debris, appliances with Freon, tires, and cans of paint.

Workers for the June 13 municipal election were discussed. Recorder Ciji Casto said Kathy VanMeter, Paul Nollge, Brenda Nollge, and Carlottia Boyer have agreed to work, but she is still in need of two alternates, one from each political party.

Kathy Elliott of Region II Planning and Development attended to request water project drawdown 12, in the amount of $190,180. She stated the project contract has been extended until the end of May.

The mayor said a walk-through was completed Thursday on the water project. She stated there are over 30 small items, mostly cosmetic, left to be completed, and final payment would not be released until the work is finished. Dennis also said the contractor will return after one year to see if there are any problems.

Elliott told council members that she recently had a conference call with the Department of Environmental Protection and others, asking for a binding commitment of funds for the upcoming wastewater improvement project. She added she is trying to file the paperwork with the Public Service Commission prior to the new fiscal year, and is not expecting project costs to increase.

In other business, the council:

Discussed an issue regarding a resident whose numerous dogs are causing barking and odor problems;

Heard a request from Chuck Blake for fire hydrants to be flushed (the town and fire department to work together on the project);

Accepted the resignation of Ernie Watterson as a part-time, as needed, police officer; and,

Discussed a water drainage problem in the area behind the Mexican restaurant.

Attending were Mayor Dennis, Recorder Casto, and council members Marty Yeager, Emily Henry, Sharon Kearns, Becky Pearson, and Bob Wing.

The next regular meeting will be held April 20.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

