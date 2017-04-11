White Falcons to host inaugural ‘Band Bash’

MASON — An antique car cruise-in, entertainment, and children’s games are all on tap when the Wahama White Falcon Band holds its inaugural “Band Bash” on April 29.

In addition to all of the free activities, for a $20 donation, donors have the opportunity to win $5,000 in cash, or one of several other prizes.

“We thought we needed a good event for our community, as well as a fundraiser and support for our band members,” said Rebecca Weaver, a band boosters member.

And, if enough money is raised, it will enable the band to take a trip to Disney World to perform in 2018. The last time the band went on a trip was in 2010, when members won the grand championship in Memphis, Tennessee, Weaver said.

Since that time, there have been several changes in band directors at the school. Band membership fell off somewhat. But with the hiring of present director Emily Hall, the band is working to return to its award-winning level.

“Miss Hall is young and committed in growing the band, getting back to its traditions, and achieving the award-winning level it once was,” Weaver stated.

The Band Bash promises something for everyone, with all activities being free of charge. Scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the school, the band will open with musical selections. Other entertainment will include the Wahama Jazz Band at noon, the Thunderstones at 1 p.m., and guitarists Robin Kessinger and Jackson Hall at 2 p.m.

A Princess Meet and Greet will be held from noon to 1 p.m., and Bitanga’s Martial Arts will hold a demonstration at 3 p.m. Kids games will be held at 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m., and will include sack races, egg and spoon carry, balloon races, 3-legged races, and a dash-for-cash. The cruise-in will be ongoing throughout the day, and will be hosted by the New Haven Road Angels car club.

For those eligible for prizes, drawings will be held every 15 minutes. Among the prizes offered are four $200 cash envelopes, a fishing pole, grill, food gift cards, golf package, auto care package, luggage and more. At 4 p.m., the grand prize drawing will be held for $5,000 cash. All drawn winning tickets will be re-entered for the grand prize drawing, and winners do not have to be present.

Vendors will be set up at the school, and concessions will be sold by the band boosters.

Tickets for a chance at the prizes are available at Farmers Bank, Hogg & Zuspan, Fast 4U, Dr. Kayanna Sayre, D.D.S., Swisher and Lohse, Main Street Furniture and Flooring, Ohio Valley Bank, or any band member or parent.

Pictured are members of the Wahama White Falcon Band. The band will hold its inaugural “Band Bash” on April 29, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., in an effort to raise enough money for a trip to perform at Disney World in 2018. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.12-PPR-WHS.jpg Pictured are members of the Wahama White Falcon Band. The band will hold its inaugural “Band Bash” on April 29, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., in an effort to raise enough money for a trip to perform at Disney World in 2018.

Promises something for everyone