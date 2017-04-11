From start to finish: Krodel Park Playground’s last phase is financed

POINT PLEASANT — The final financial piece for the Krodel Park Playground upgrade is in place.

At this week’s meeting of Point Pleasant City Council, progress on gathering funding for the final phase of the project (which includes a zip line), was discussed.

Councilwoman Leigh Ann Shepard, who was on the playground committee prior to being on council, said fundraising efforts earlier in the month had been successful. On April 1, committee members held a collection drive which took in $1,258 and later that night, $6,069 was raised at a bingo event specifically for the playground. All this, along with a $750 donation from a local business, left only $5,700 still needed to complete the phase.

City Clerk Amber Tatterson, who is also on the playground committee, verified there were $5,700 in funds available in city coffers to complete the project. By a unanimous vote, council approved appropriating $5,700 to complete what has been three years in the making.

The project has included major playground pieces, landscaping, fencing and now a zip line for a grand total of $161,300 which, aside from the final appropriation from the city, was raised through sponsorships, fund raisers and donations.

Mayor Brian Billings commended the committee members for the work they have done to upgrade the playground, echoing council’s sentiments.

By completing the playground project, this will shift the focus to the installation of a spray park – both will sit side by side at Krodel Park. Billings said the spray park will cost about half of what was needed for the playground. The engineering study has already been done on that project which is now kicking into high gear in terms of fundraising.

“Now on to the spray park,” Billings said.

Point Pleasant City Clerk Amber Tatterson and Gilbert Shepard, who are both on the Krodel Park Playground Committee, await the unloading of the first major pieces of the new playground in 2015. Much work has been done since then and the final piece, a zip line, should be installed soon. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_9.19-PPR-Krodel-Progress.jpg Point Pleasant City Clerk Amber Tatterson and Gilbert Shepard, who are both on the Krodel Park Playground Committee, await the unloading of the first major pieces of the new playground in 2015. Much work has been done since then and the final piece, a zip line, should be installed soon.

Krodel Park Playground’s last phase is financed

By Beth Sergent [email protected]

Beth Sergent is editor at Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

Beth Sergent is editor at Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]