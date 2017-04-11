Sing to benefit annual Bend Area Gospel Jubilee

HARTFORD — A gospel sing to benefit the 27th Annual Bend Area Gospel Jubilee will be held April 22 at Father’s House Church in Hartford.

Set to begin at 6 p.m., singers slated include the West Virginia Couriers of Charleston, Riley Springston of Cottageville, the Builders Quartet of Ripley, Mercy’s Reign of Gallipolis, and Rev. Ray Parsons and Uncommon Trio of Nitro. A love offering will be taken to support the gospel jubilee.

A free meal will also be served in the fellowship building following the service by “Evelyn’s Soup and Song Ladies.” The women are a popular group at the annual jubilee.

Those attending will get a preview of some of the singers slated for the jubilee, which will be held June 5 through 10 at the Jackson County Junior Fairgrounds in Cottageville. It is organized by Evelyn Roush of New Haven, and is one of the largest sings in the area.

The jubilee will feature more than 50 artists, and is held rain or shine. Along with singing there will be tag team preaching, potluck dinners, prayer walks and an auction. Camping will be available with restrooms and showers. Additional information on the jubilee will be published in a later edition closer to the event.

Mike Finnicum pastors Father’s House Church. Those wanting additional information on the benefit sing can contact Roush at 304-882-2049.

The Builders Quartet of Ripley will be one of several groups at a gospel sing April 22, 6 p.m., at Father’s House Church in Hartford. The sing will serve as a benefit for the upcoming 27th Annual Bend Area Gospel Jubilee, which is set for June 5-10. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.12-PPR-Quartet2017411215516957.jpg The Builders Quartet of Ripley will be one of several groups at a gospel sing April 22, 6 p.m., at Father’s House Church in Hartford. The sing will serve as a benefit for the upcoming 27th Annual Bend Area Gospel Jubilee, which is set for June 5-10.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for OVP and can be reached at [email protected]

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for OVP and can be reached at [email protected]