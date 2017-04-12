‘National Telecommunicators Week’ observed in Mason Co.

POINT PLEASANT — Mason County 911 is honoring employees for National Telecommunicators Week.

Traditionally, 911 operators have been called dispatchers, but not anymore for Mason County. In honor of their work and efforts to assist the public, they have been officially proclaimed telecommunicators by the county commissioners and Deputy Director RC Faulk.

According to 911 Deputy Director Faulk: “We want to break the stigma of being a ‘taxi cab dispatcher.’ Our people are highly trained, educated, and professional.”

911 telecommunicators are a crucial piece of the public service chain, bridging the gap between police, fire, EMS and the general public, and Faulk wants them to know that they are appreciated.

“They do a very unique job. They deal with people in the worst times, and there is a lot that goes on with emergency dispatching that most people don’t know about,” he explained.

911 telecommunicators also serve the public through receiving crisis and emergency information and sending the proper units to best handle the situation as fast as possible. It is often a thankless job, and is a very demanding job, according to Faulk.

“Sometimes operators are the ones that take heat when things don’t go the right way,” he said. “Very rarely do people call back to 911 and thank the guy on the phone.”

Faulk continued to explain how important it is to appreciate Mason County’s 911 telecommunicators for their work and how essential they are to the emergency system: “This is the best group of operators I have ever seen in this building, I am very proud of them.”

Telecommunicator Ben See pictured by his console. The technology involved in modern 911 operations is complex; involving sophisticated communications with units in the field and the public calling in emergencies. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0435201741215229775.jpg Telecommunicator Ben See pictured by his console. The technology involved in modern 911 operations is complex; involving sophisticated communications with units in the field and the public calling in emergencies. Morgan McKinniss/OVP

By Morgan McKinniss

