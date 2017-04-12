Point Council talks food trucks

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant City Council this week voted to make the city more welcoming to food truck vendors.

At its most recent meeting, council unanimously voted to allow these mobile food vendors to set up in town, provided they follow certain guidelines. Some of those guidelines will include that they not park on Main Street or block the flow of traffic. Also, if they park on the private parking lot of a business, they must have written permission from that business owner.

In addition, these food truck operators will have to apply for a business vendor application through the city which for mobile food trucks is $20.50, in addition to any fees that may be required by the county or state to be licensed. Mobile food truck vendors would also be subject to paying the city’s B & O tax, like any other business establishment. The mobile food trucks would only be able to serve for a specific time period each day and could not park long term, at their location.

Councilman Gabe Roush brought up the idea of the food trucks which are popular in other cities. It was also brought up that the trucks could supplement some of the space left by the late Carolin Harris who used to serve food during Mayor’s Night Out.

Speaking of Mayor’s Night Out, Mayor Brian Billings announced the annual, free concert series would return the second week of June.

Roush also said there will be a ribbon cutting on the “Fit Pit” area at Harmon Park where workout equipment has been placed. The ribbon cutting is at noon, April 29 and a bike ride is also being organized to celebrate the new addition through the Point Pleasant Bike Trail Committee.

Roush also spoke about the upcoming Bikes and BBQ Event slated for June 10 on Fourth Street. He and Councilwoman Janet Hartley, who is also on the recreation committee, announced $2,000 in sponsorships had been raised for the event so far. There are still sponsorship opportunities with banners and shirts. The Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department will be assisting with directing traffic for the bike ride, Roush added.

More information on the multiple bike rides offered and the barbecue contest can be found on the city’s new website under the events tab at http://www.cityofpointpleasant.org/ or find the event on Facebook.

By Beth Sergent [email protected]

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

