Board recognizes Wahama’s designation as an ‘A’ school

MASON — Wahama High School was recently recognized by the Mason County Board of Education for “Excellence in Education” with the designation of an “A” school.

Superintendent Jack Cullen gave the award at a reception prior to a board meeting, which was also held at the Bend Area school. A plaque was presented to Principal Kenny Bond and Assistant Principal Melissa VanMeter, along with other staff.

Wahama was the lone school in the county to receive an “A” rating from the state. According to Bond, in an earlier story, the rating was based on criteria including student attendance, graduation rate, academic growth, and state test scores.

Out of 112 schools, Wahama averaged third in the state on test scores, coming in behind only George Washington and Bridgeport high schools. The Bend Area school had the highest scores in RESA II, which includes the counties of Cabell, Lincoln, Mingo, Wayne, Logan and Mason.

Wahama was also recognized in February in Charleston for achieving exemplary graduation rates of 90 percent or greater during the 2015-16 school year. Wahama was 12th in the state with a graduation rate of 97.10 percent. Bond was presented a plaque there by West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Michael J. Martirano. Superintendent Cullen also attended the ceremony.

Board of education member Rhonda Tennant, whose two sons graduated from Wahama, and whose granddaughter Allison is now a seventh grader there, said she is proud of the great work from the staff and students.

“School attendance has never been an issue for us,” Tennant said. “They’ve always enjoyed their time in school. Allison and her friends are constantly excited about school functions and projects.”

In addition, Tennant and fellow board member Dale Shobe presented Wahama with a scholarship to be given to a graduating senior. Board member Greg Fowler also made a separate donation to the scholarship fund.

“We felt it would be an appropriate way to show our appreciation for a job well done,” Tennant said.

Three members of the Mason County Board of Education made donations to Wahama’s scholarship fund to show appreciation for the school’s high state ranking and excellence. Pictured, from left, are Dale Shobe, Rhonda Tennant, board members, Melissa VanMeter, assistant principal, and Kenny Bond, principal. School board member Greg Fowler also donated to the scholarship fund, but is not pictured. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.13-PPR-WHS-1-1.jpg Three members of the Mason County Board of Education made donations to Wahama’s scholarship fund to show appreciation for the school’s high state ranking and excellence. Pictured, from left, are Dale Shobe, Rhonda Tennant, board members, Melissa VanMeter, assistant principal, and Kenny Bond, principal. School board member Greg Fowler also donated to the scholarship fund, but is not pictured. The Mason County Board of Education recently presented a plaque to Wahama High School staff at a reception in honor of the school’s “A” designation for Excellence in Education. Pictured, from left, are Greg Fowler, Dale Shobe, Rhonda Tennant, Jared Billings and Meagan Bonecutter, school board members; Superintendent Jack Cullen; Wahama Principal Kenny Bond; Assistant Principal Melissa VanMeter; teacher Catherine Hamm; and secretary Jill Harris. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.14-PPR-WHS-2-1.jpg The Mason County Board of Education recently presented a plaque to Wahama High School staff at a reception in honor of the school’s “A” designation for Excellence in Education. Pictured, from left, are Greg Fowler, Dale Shobe, Rhonda Tennant, Jared Billings and Meagan Bonecutter, school board members; Superintendent Jack Cullen; Wahama Principal Kenny Bond; Assistant Principal Melissa VanMeter; teacher Catherine Hamm; and secretary Jill Harris.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for OVP, email her at [email protected]

