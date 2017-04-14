For the record

Fire damages home

POINT PLEASANT — Fire caused significant damage to a home at 3305 Howard Avenue Thursday night.

According to Point Pleasant Fire Chief Jeremy Bryant, firefighters were dispatched at 9:46 p.m. to the home of Maia Endicott, with the back porch and back side of the house on fire. Though residents were home at the time the fire broke out, everyone in the house and family pets, were able to escape without injury. The fire appears to be accidental, Bryant said. Due to the fire reaching paint cans, some residents heard them exploding on the premises from the heat. Firefighters from Point Pleasant were on scene until around 11:20 p.m., Thursday.

Mason County Sheriff’s Department

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests from March 31 – April 11: David R. Edwards, 56, Letart, DUI, arrested by Deputy Waugh. Shawn P. Jeffers, 32, Racine, Ohio, DUI second offense, arrested by Deputy Cavender. Jessica R. Messer, 33, Point Pleasant, warrant – leaving scene of accident, failure to report crash, failure to give information, arrested by Deputy M. Stewart. Jamie L. Lambert, 25, Gallipolis, Ohio, fugitive from justice, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Joshua D. Smith, 32, Henderson, bail piece warrant, arrested by Deputy M. Stewart. Eugene A. Burgess, 54, Leon, obstructing an officer times two, falsely reporting emergency incident, arrested by Deputy Cavender. Erine R. Nichols, Jr., 41, Walton, breaking and entering, arrested by Deputy Veigh. Kane M. Roush, 21, Mason, DUI, speeding, arrested by Deputy Veith. Derek T. Gibbs, 34, Point Pleasant, capias, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Sammie L. Doolittle, II, 21, Point Pleasant, forgery, uttering, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Jonathan R. Graley, 18, Milton, domestic battery, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Joseph O. Isama, 20, Mason, capias, arrested by Cpl. Rhodes.

Mason County EMS

March 30-April 12, Mason County EMS was toned out a total of 257 times. Station 100 had 136 calls 52.9 percent, Station 200 had 39 calls 15.2 percent and Station 500 had 82 calls 31.9 percent, this includes transports, emergencies and all others. There were 212 total calls breaking down as: 44 general medical, 3 abdominal pain, 1 allergic reaction, 5 altered mental status, 12 breathing problems, 2 cardiac arrest, 4 seizures, 15 chest pains, 2 diabetic emergencies, 14 fall, 3 head injury, 7 hemorrhage/laceration, 2 hypertension, 1 hypotension, 5 overdose, 1 OB-GYN, 5 psychiatric problems, 1 gunshot wound/ stabbing, and 1 stroke/CVA.

There were 66 calls which resulted in not taking a patient anywhere and included: 11 ALS Assists, 17 cancelled enroute, 2 dead on scene no transport, 8 no patient contact, 10 patients refused care, 16 treated then refused, 2 treated transferred to air medical. There were 124 patients taken to the area hospitals: 72 to PVH, 17 to HMC-G, 1to HMC-P, 16 to SMH, 10 to CHH, 1 Putnam General, 2 WVU Ruby,4 Jackson General, and 1to OSU. These include transports as well as emergencies. Transport Breakdown was as follows: ALS transports,8. C3IFT (Class 3 Interfacility Transports), 3. BLS transports, 74.

Report submitted by Karen Jones on behalf of Mason County EMS.

http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Point-Fire-Logo.jpg