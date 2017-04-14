Utilizing the second floor of sheriff’s department discussed

POINT PLEASANT — What to do with the second floor of the Mason County Sheriff’s Department was a topic of conversation at this week’s regular meeting of the Mason County Commission.

Sheriff Greg Powers addressed Commissioners Sam Nibert, Tracy Doolittle and Rick Handley, reiterating his desire to conduct training classes on the second floor.

Powers said he has several deputies who have certifications to be instructors in a variety of areas. He felt using the second floor would be an ideal place to host classes where his deputies and others could receive continuing education units. Powers has said in the past, these classes could also be a way to generate revenue for the county and department. The sheriff also said the meeting room could be a place to host training for poll workers for elections and other county, conference needs.

Though the meeting room is framed, it needs drywall hung and painted, with Powers saying a work crew from Lakin Correctional Facility could do the painting. Though there is no restroom on that floor, there is one on the third floor that could be used in the vacant apartment. There is no cooling unit on the second floor, but Powers suggested getting mobile air conditioners if needed. There was some questioning about the electrical needs on the second floor as well.

Commissioners ultimately agreed they wanted to wait to make a decision on the use of the second floor until after a new director is hired for Mason County Day Report. Day Report is currently searching for a new home as it attempts to transition into a Licensed Behavioral Health Center, due to changes requiring it to bill Medicaid. There had been some discussion about possibly moving Day Report to the second floor of the sheriff’s department back in January but it has yet to materialize, as the search continues for a site.

As reported earlier this year, all Day Report Centers must have some way to bill Medicaid by 2018 or lose grant funding and becoming a Licensed Behavioral Health Center will allow it to do so. One of the big obstacles to making this happen, is finding a building which meets standards required by both the Americans with Disabilities Act and the West Virginia Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification.

Currently, the Day Report Center is in the former sheriff’s department which is located in the basement of the annex building. This facility doesn’t meet the aforementioned standards and moving from it will have to take place in order to become a Licensed Behavioral Health Center.

Commissioners told Powers they hoped to have a new director by the middle of May with interviews scheduled this month and didn’t want to make a decision on the second floor until after the new director, and a plan for Day Report’s location, were secured.

In other business:

Approved the use of the courthouse steps for the National Day of Prayer set for May 4.

Nibert announced a free “tire day” to take back old tires, will be held 8 a.m. to early afternoon on May 20 behind the Mason County Career Center. The career center, as well as the City of Point Pleasant, will partner with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection for this event. FFA students will also help collect tires at the “tire day.” This is for Mason County residents and identification proving residency must be shown. Any size of tire will be taken, even tractor tires, but they need to be off the rim.

In addition to commissioners and Powers, also attending the meeting were County Clerk Diana Cromley and County Administrator John Gerlach.

By Beth Sergent

