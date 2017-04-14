Hitting the target

POMEROY — The Meigs Archery teams recently returned from the 2017 State of Ohio NASP (National Archery in the Schools Program) Tournament in Columbus, Ohio.

Meigs Intermediate, Middle and High School Archers competed against more than 1,800 other shooters and 750 schools in the State of Ohio. There are 3 million archers world wide and 1.2 million middle school archers. Awards were presented to shooters and teams by two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, Darrell Pace.

“We are extremely proud of all of our student archers, their families, and their coaches. We hope to continue to make our schools and community proud. We would like to thank our school administration, Superintendent Mr. Scot Gheen and our board of education for their continued support and giving our NASP Program the opportunity to compete,” stated Danny Thomas, Meigs Archery Coordinator.

The Meigs Middle School archery team placed first in the state with a score of 3,332 to take the top spot out of 27 teams. Meigs Middle School Archers, coached by BJ Nicholson, Sherman Birch, Linda Chapman, Raymond Cotterill, Mike Mayer, Jay and Robin Swain, Rodney Butcher, Albert Banks, and Becky Peacock.

“Meigs Middle School Archery placed first place in the State of Ohio; first time the middle school has received state championship. The middle school archers had the top 10 score in the nation and had the 3rd highest team score of all the schools and were 1 point away from breaking their own high tournament score of 3333. Middle school archers have put in 250 hours of practice and shot 6,000+ arrows to date per archer,” stated BJ Nicholson.

Members of the middle school team archers are, Ethan Vernon, Brian Balch, Easter Swain, Caitlin Cotterill, Natalie Davis, Katy Cox, Shelby Cochran, Conner Logan, Julie Towne, Walker Mayer, Emalie Willis, Trenton Peacock, Shelby Hudnell, Will Sargent, Presleigh Colwell, Brennen Gheen, Jessica Workman, Alyssa Leib, Jakota Butcher, Zack King, Marjorie Chapman, Nathan Pierce and special assistant Pasleigh Colwell.

Placing individually for the middle school were Easter Swain, first place with a score of 291 and Walker Mayer, first place with a score of 287.

Meigs Intermediate Archers placed fourth in the state among 19 teams, with a score of 3,005. The team is coached by Danny Thomas, Mindy Butcher, Michael Mayer, Albert Banks, Susan Bates, Shawna Davis and Dean Wagne.

“Meigs Intermediate School has a young team and they were very proud to meet their 3,000 goal that they had set for themselves,” stated Coach Thomas of the team.

Placing individually for the intermediate school were Madelyn Mayer, first place (fourth grade female) with a score of 278; Kandence Allen, second place (fourth grade female) with a score of 259; and Paul Pennington, fifth place (fifth grade male) with a score of 268.

Members of the Intermediate School team are Alex Allman, Kashton McDaniel, Porter Fetty, Kadence Allen, Madelyn Mayer, Brady Davis, Ayden Kimes, Faith Roush, Tag Long, William Morgan, Addison Whitlatch, Lauren Davis, Paul Pennington, Hunter Smallwood, Quentin Smith, Summer Fitzpatrick, Destiny Priddy, Destiny Hudnell, Garrett Workman, Brady Barnett, Billy Goble, Brodyn Swatzel, DJ Bates, Tucker Davis, Wyatt Smith, Dalton Peacock, Wyatt Kauff and Evan Davis.

Meigs High School Archers, coached by Rodney Butcher, Mindy Butcher, and Robin Swain scored a 3,159 out of 27 teams throughout the state.

Members of the High School team are Kaiti Newland, Kerisara Duangduean, Kristi McKnight, Renea Doczi, Hannah Kennedy, Jessie Donohue, Austin Snodgrass, Sarah Curl, Makya Milhoan, Megan King, Brayden Erwin, Josie Donohue, Landon Davis, Guss Kennedy, Wyatt Nicholson, Josh Wilson, and Joey Cotterill.

Meigs Local Archers will be competing at Nationals in Louisville, Kentucky May 11-14.

