Brewer talks legislation at New Haven

NEW HAVEN — West Virginia House of Delegates member Scott Brewer presented the New Haven Town Council with a regulation size handicapped stencil, when the council held its most recent meeting.

Brewer said the stencil was made by workers at the Carpenters Union Training Center. It will be used by town laborers to paint parking spaces for the handicapped.

The delegate also gave council members a brief overview of the regular legislative session, and the one-day special budget session. Brewer said the budget was vetoed by the governor, with another special session expected in May.

He told the council although over 3,000 bills were introduced during the session, only around 260 passed through both the House and Senate.

Two approaching events were also discussed, including the New Haven Yard Sales and the opening of the municipal swimming pool.

The yard sales will be held May 6. Traffic will be one way that day in the sale area. The traffic pattern will include entering on Layne Street, and exiting on Midway Drive.

The opening date for the swimming pool was announced as June 3. Although it was not stated during the meeting, opening day is normally free admission day.

Two building permits were issued, including one to Cheryl Hoffman for new windows. The second was for Four D’s Investments to remodel an eight-unit apartment complex.

In other action, the council:

Heard a report from Operations Manager Matt Shell that the traffic safety equipment, in the amount of $3,581 to bring the town up to state regulations, has been ordered and should be received in the next week or two; and,

Announced the starting date for part-time police officer Richard Davis as April 19.

Attending were Mayor Jerry Spradling, Recorder Roberta Hysell, and council members Matt Shell, Grant Hysell, and Matt Gregg.

http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.19-PPR-NH.jpg

Town council sets opening date for swimming pool

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]