Dayton drug runner sentenced to 12.5 years in prison

GALLIPOLIS — Michael D. Simpson, 36, of Dayton, was convicted by a Gallia County jury in the Gallia Court of Common Pleas for possession and trafficking in drugs which resulted in a sentencing Monday ordering Simpson to prison for 12.5 years.

“Mr. Simpson was convicted on all counts, which included trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin, possession of cocaine, and possession of heroin,” said Gallia Prosecutor Jason Holdren. The resulting charges equated to two fourth-degree felony crimes and two first-degree felony crimes.

Simpson was sentenced by Gallia Common Pleas Judge Margaret Evans and received 12.5 years in prison, the maximum sentence permitted under the law.

According to a press release from Holdren’s office, on March 11, 2016, Simpson was traveling from Dayton, to Charleston, W.Va., on U.S. 35 while transporting 160 grams of cocaine, 29 grams of crack cocaine, and 2 grams of heroin. After noticing a missing headlight and numerous criminal indicators, Trooper Matthew Atwood, of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle that Simpson was riding in. Simpson attempted to conceal the drugs in a snack food bag, but Atwood found the illegal substances that had an approximate street value of $40,000.

“It is an honor to work alongside our law enforcement officers each and every day, as they work tirelessly to rid our county of the poison that is taking so many lives,” said Holdren. “I hope that drug dealers and drug runners are taking note that their actions will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Michael Simpson http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Simpson-1.jpg Michael Simpson