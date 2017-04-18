Point approves annual budget

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant City Council met in recessed session on Tuesday to adopt the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The vote was unanimous to accept the budget which came in at $2.9 million for the year, up slightly from last year’s $2.7 million. City Clerk Amber Tatterson said this increase was attributed to the increase in police fees going into the budget and overall inflation.

Council also adopted the Coal Severance Fund Budget which came in at $12,500.

As mentioned earlier, this was a recessed meeting which reconvened from the April 10 meeting. At that meeting, also discussed:

May 6 will be the date for the city-wide yard sale which is supported by Point Pleasant In Bloom which helps create a listing of all the sales. The city, in turn, waives the $5 yard sale permit fee for that day.

Mayor Brian Billings discussed the need to clean some city wells which could cost anywhere from $17,000 – $20,000. Also, the city was in need of a sewer inspection camera estimated to cost $8,899.95, plus freight. Money for this purchase will come from the general fund.

Addressing council was resident Tim Clendenen who talked about a nuisance property on Lincoln Avenue near his own. He also asked that the drains on Mt. Vernon Avenue be checked due to what he felt were drainage issues.

Also discussed were dilapidated properties with Councilwoman Jerrie Howard presenting a list of said proprieties, with properties listed by ward and need. In relation to this topic, also on Tuesday night, several council members met with representatives from the Brownfields, Abandoned, Dilapidated (BAD) Buildings Technical Assistance Program, which is housed at West Virginia University. This is a statewide initiative that provides technical assistance and site analysis tools to develop and enhance abandoned/dilapidated buildings programs in West Virginia communities. The program also addresses barriers to identifying, prioritizing and redeveloping BAD buildings. The city previously reached out to this program in 2014.

City looking at $2.9 million budget for next fiscal year

