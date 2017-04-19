The Art of Gardening set for Earth Day

MIDDLEPORT — The Riverbend Arts Council will be holding an Earth Day Event on Saturday.

“The Art of Gardening” will feature brunch, demonstrations from various local vendors, a craft demonstration, a plant exchange, and a Chinese auction. Lunch will be available in the afternoon.

The day will begin with brunch and an herbal tea sampling with Rick Werner and Maureen Hooker (Herbal Sage Tea).

Presenters during the day include John Morgan from Bob’s Market (10:30 a.m.), Dr. Frank Porter presenting on native plants (12:30 p.m.), and Jenny Ridenour from the Meigs Soil and Water Conservation District (2 p.m.).

In addition to the presenters, the Master Gardener’s semi-annual plant exchange will be held at 11:30 a.m. and a craft demonstration will be held at 1:30 p.m. The day’s events will conclude with a Chinese auction drawing at 2:45 p.m.

Vendors expected to attend include Valley Lumber, Bob’s Market, Joni Owen with herbal soaps, Main Street Furniture, Rick Werner, and Maureen Hooker with Herbal Sage Tea.

The event will take place at the Riverbend Arts Council building in Middleport, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

