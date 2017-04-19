Over $9K seized following traffic stop, two arrested

POINT PLEASANT — Two women are facing charges after deputies recovered over $9,000 in cash, alleged heroin and a reportedly stolen car, following a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Karita M. Parks, 32, Detroit, Mich. has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and Jenny R. Chesney, 45, Charleston, has been charged with receiving or transferring stolen goods and conspiracy to commit a felony.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Mason County Magistrate Court, Cpt. C.E. Stearns stopped a vehicle on U.S. 35 that had been listed as stolen out of Charleston. After stopping the vehicle and confirming it was the stolen vehicle out of Charleston, Stearns detained the driver, identified as Chesney and the passenger, identified as Parks.

The department’s K9 Jerry was dispatched to the scene and made a positive hit on the vehicle, indicating it allegedly contained some controlled substance, or had done so in the past, according to the complaint. During a search of the vehicle, deputies located two “loaded syringes” in a glasses case under the driver’s seat. The substance allegedly field tested positive for heroin. Also located was a small safe containing $9,675 in cash.

Mason County Magistrate Cheryl Ross set Parks’ bond at $75,000 and Chesney’s bond at $100,000. Both remained incarcerated at the Western Regional Jail as of Wednesday evening.

Investigating this case is Deputy J.C. Peterson.

Over $9,000 was reportedly seized following a traffic stop on U.S. 35 by the Mason County Sheriff’s Department. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.20-PPR-Money.jpg Over $9,000 was reportedly seized following a traffic stop on U.S. 35 by the Mason County Sheriff’s Department.

By Beth Sergent [email protected]

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

