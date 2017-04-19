Four employees reportedly resign in assessor’s office

POINT PLEASANT — Four employees reportedly resigned from their positions at the Mason County Assessor’s Office Wednesday morning.

The resignations were reported by Sally Smith, the former chief deputy at the assessor’s office. Smith said she was let go from her job on Tuesday by Assessor Ron Hickman, after being employed in his office for the last 2.5 years. Smith said she was told “you’re no longer needed,” by Hickman.

In an interview with the Point Pleasant Register on Wednesday, Smith said herself and the other four, full-time employees in the assessor’s office, had recently written a letter addressed to Hickman with a copy given to the Mason County Commission. Smith said the letter asked for issues to be addressed such as pay raises, break times, cell phone use, etc.

Smith said she felt, and others in the office felt, they were not making demands but requests that they were willing to work on with Hickman.

Hickman, who has been in office over 20 years and was reelected to another term last fall, said on Wednesday, that this was a personnel matter and he couldn’t comment on it. He also said, “My office is open and conducting business to fulfill the needs of the public as it always has.”

Some personnel from the Putnam County Assessor’s Office were reportedly helping to fill in at Hickman’s office on Wednesday.

