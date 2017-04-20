A makeover on Main Street

POINT PLEASANT — One Main Street merchant is getting a makeover.

Decor Corner will host its grand reopening this Saturday, April 22 at its location on Third Street. This is more than a celebration of its upcoming five-year anniversary, it is also the relaunch of Main Street Consignment Boutique which has been acquired, and relocated within Decor Corner, as an additional part of the store. This includes name brand clothing as well as furniture and home decor items.

Owner Pauletta King and her daughter Alia King-Meade, who helps manage the store, have been busy remodeling to merge the boutique into Decor Corner. In addition to the clothing items for sale in the boutique, Decor Corner remains the only wallpaper store in Point Pleasant and also sells home decorating items, offering ideas and free consults. They even “rehab” older items or rather “refab” them.

When it comes to free consults for customers, Alia said: “These services are offered for free because we truly do care about helping our customers and clients to save as much money as possible and get the best quality.”

Pauletta and Alia also started offering painting workshops which have become so popular.

Sales and door prizes start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, with light refreshments being served at 1 p.m. Alia said there will be raffle tickets sold for prizes but that money all goes to benefit the Main Street Merchant Group which is attempting to host “market days” in the coming months to bring more people downtown.

Both Alia and Pauletta describe their family store as “your local wallpaper and more shop.”

By Beth Sergent [email protected]

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

