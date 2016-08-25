Miss Ohio USA to speak at annual dinner

MASON — The Community Foundation of Mason County has announced Miss Ohio USA 2016, Megan Wise, will speak at the annual benefit dinner at 6 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Riverside Golf Club in Mason.

Wise was born on the military base of Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. After her father completed his active duty service, she moved to Ohio to reunite with the rest of her family at the age of five. Megan has called the small town of Gallipolis, Ohio, home for the majority of her life. She pursued a degree in elementary education and graduated from the University of Rio Grande. She recently obtained her master’s degree in educational leadership from Concordia University of Chicago. Wise is currently a first-grade teacher at Meigs Primary school. She also has family roots in Mason County, with the historic Kisar Home in downtown Point Pleasant formerly belonging to her great-grandparents, the late Wayne and Margaret Kincaid.

Megan is energetically involved and very passionate about children’s literacy as she works to instill a love of reading in today’s youth. She inspires audiences through her public speaking engagements to embrace children and provide them with the opportunity to develop a love for reading and education.

“I am elated to have been asked to be the annual benefit speaker for the foundation this year. Sharing my experiences as both a teacher and as Miss Ohio will be an honor,” Wise said.

Christy Crowell, executive director for the Community Foundation of Mason County, said she is anxious to listen to the advice and experiences that Wise can incorporate into the foundation’s theme, “Building a Stronger Future for Mason County Youth.”

“Megan’s love and appreciation for local communities, as well as the message she will deliver at our foundation benefit, make her one of the top sought-after speakers for our event. Our goal is to emphasize the need for youth based programs. You will not want to miss this opportunity to hear Miss Ohio USA and give back to the youth of Mason County at the same time,” Crowell said.

“The Community Foundation of Mason County is delighted to host the reigning Miss Ohio. Children are her passion and children are our focus for our benefit this year. Megan will do an excellent job in inspiring our guests to help sustain a valuable future for the youth of Mason County,” said Marion Liberatore, board chair, Community Foundation of Mason County.

The focus of the MCCF Inc. is to draw attention to and raise funds for charities that directly affect children in need. The foundation’s goal is to encourage community members to help “Build a Stronger Future for Mason County Youth.”

Tickets are on sale now ($50 for seniors and $60 for adults) and table sponsorships can be reserved for the MCCF Inc. Celebration Benefit by calling the foundation office 304-372-4500; or through email at info@cfofmc.com. Seating will be assigned (front row to back) for individual tickets and sponsorships by the date the confirmation is made.

The Community Foundation of Mason County is a non-profit public charity created by local citizens to build permanent endowment funds and issue grants and scholarships to meet community needs. You can learn more about the Community Foundation of Mason County at cfofmc.com or contact Crowell at 304-372-4500 or email at christyc@cfofmc.com.

Miss Ohio USA Megan Wise, pictured, a graduate of the University of Rio Grande, speaks at URG’s commencement earlier this year. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_8.26-PPR-Megan-02.jpg Miss Ohio USA Megan Wise, pictured, a graduate of the University of Rio Grande, speaks at URG’s commencement earlier this year.