PPHS Alumni gather for annual reunion

The Point Pleasant High School Alumni Association celebrated it’s annual reunion this summer, with a dinner and dance held at the National Guard Armory in Point Pleasant.

The invocation was given by Lydia Long Davis, Class of 1971. Attendees were welcomed by Donald Waldie, president of the association. Waldie also asked for a moment of silence in memory of the late John Nibert, president emeritus who passed away earlier this year. The meal was catered by Wellington’s of Scarlet Oaks.

Following the dinner, a short business meeting was conducted. The secretary’s report was submitted by Wilma Fisher and the treasurer’s report was submitted by Debbie Young. At this time the scholarships were also given out. The alumni association annually awards scholarships to three PPHS graduating seniors. The 2016 recipients were Kaitlyn Henry, Erykah Roach and Madison Shuler. The scholarships were presented to the students by Rick Handley, vice president of the association. Handley then recognized the anniversary classes in attendance.

Following the dinner and business portion of the evening, the alumni were entertained with a magic show performed by PPHS graduate Dale Wheeler. The scholarship winners then helped the officers with prize giveaways. To end the evening, a dance was held with music provided by deejay “Rockin’ Ronnie” Spencer.

Those attending the reunion from Point Pleasant and the surrounding area were Madison Shuler, Tomma Jo Shuler, Kaitlyn Henry, Lisa Henry, Phyllis Bonecutter, Erykah Roach, Beverly Ridenour, Alicia Ridenour, Chase Peyton, Koneda Devrick, Mike Balch, Dottie Campbell, Frank and Linda Capehart, Eva Carry, Lou Ann Cottrill, Diane Epling, Tom and Wilma Fisher, Teresa Flowers, Kevin and Samantha Fooce, Jack Fowler and Doris Rhodes, Fred Gaul, Todd Mayes, Rick and Tanya Handley, Helen Ruth Harmon, Carolyn Hartenbach, Phyllis Hesson, Mike Harlow, Debby Hickel, Russell and Janet Holland, Donna Lambert, Patricia Lee, Linda Lieving, Elizabeth Lieving, June Nibert, Dotty Knott, Tracy Stewart, Jackie & Anna Ocheltree, Greg and Tary Powers, Sam and Lana Rayburn, Leonard Riffle, Virginia Sanders, John and Leota Sang, Patsy Shinn, Paul Somerville and Jan Robinson, Albert Stephens, Carolyn Thomas, Georgiana Tillis, Donald & Margaret Waldie, Catherine Yauger, Raymond and Mollie Yauger, Debbie Young, Bob and Eileen Baird, Howard and Suetta Bechtle, Lucy Cullen, Erma Martin, Smith and Louise McCausland, Richard and Angela Potts, Teresa Lee and Dale Wheeler.

Attending from other locations in the state of West Virginia were George Dudding and Liz LaMac, Robert and Linda Darst, Virgina Glass, Margaret Heltzel, Larry Jackson, Dennis and Mary Pullins, Betty Robinson and Vera Smith.

Those attending from Ohio were Lowell and Sue Allen, Elmore and Janet Casto, Charlene Chapman, Beth Chapman, Jay Chapman, Lydia Davis, Bruce and Macel Koerth, Jieniece Newberry, Beverly Plants, Evalee Shank, Robert Stephenson, Larry Bowcott and Sharon Stout, Ruth Thomas and Ferrell and Lucille Wamsley.

Others attending from various states were Charlie and Jane Holstein, Angie Lincicome, Jim and Suzanne Piercy, Frank Quillin, Steve and Gee Gee Schinke and Bill Roberts from Florida; Mary Frances Blain, Linda Smith, Ronald and June Devrick, Jim and Cora Fields, Nita Flynn, Michael and Diane Stevens and Denny and Carol Wedge from Kentucky; John and Kristina Chapman, Suzi Hauman and Sandi Jarrett from Pennsylvania; Bruce and Donna Belfield and Charmaine Walden from South Carolina; Brarry and Barbara Cox and Gene and Wanda Pickens from Tennessee; Willie and Sue Wilson from Virginia and Robert L. Smith from Wisconsin.

Supporting the PPHS Alumni Association and its reunion were: Advance Design – Denise Scarberry; All About You; Bob’s Market; Buffalo Wild Wings; City Ice and Fuel; Classic Hair Care – Tina Hartley; Coffee Grinder; Cornfed’s Smokehouse and Grill; Digital Computing Solutions; Donohue’s Quick Lube; Farmer’s Bank; Four Seasons Florist; John Sang Ford Lincoln; JJ’s Complete Lawn Service; Lighthouse Pub and Grill; Magic Mirror; Mary’s Tee Time Grill; New to You/BR’s Used Cars; Ohio Valley Bank; Papa John’s Pizza; Paul’s Auto Glass; Paul’s Exxon; Peoples Bank; Peoples Federal Credit Union; Piggly Wiggly; Rio Bravo 2; Rite Aid; Riverside Golf Club; Sheriff Greg Powers; Smith Chevrolet, Inc.; Subway – John Rairden; Village Pizza and Wendy’s. Fruth Pharmacy continued its tradition of donating balloons in the school colors for table decorations.

