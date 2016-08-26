For the record

Mason County Sheriff’s Department

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests: Lila J. Siders, 30, Point Pleasant, bond violation, arrested by Deputy M. Stewart. Charles G. Rusk, 34, Mason, DUI, possession of marijuana, arrested by Deputy Waugh. Anthony D. Black, 28, Point Pleasant, bond violation, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Anthony W. Goodwin, 34, Gallipolis Ferry, driving revoked DUI second offense, two counts domestic battery, fleeing from officer, arrested by Cpt. Stearns. Tienna L. Runyon, 41, South Point, Ohio, petit larceny, arrested by Cpt. Peterson. Preston T. Broyles, 18, domestic battery, domestic assault warrant, arrested by Deputy Cavender.