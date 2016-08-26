Jobless rate declines in Mason County

POINT PLEASANT — The unemployment rate in Mason County is on the decline.

The most recent county numbers are for July and show Mason County had an unemployment rate of 6.7 percent, down from June’s 7.5 percent. The unemployment rate for July 2015 was at 9.2 percent.

Mason County was not alone with its decrease in unemployment, with 54 total counties following that trend. Unemployment rates only increased in Greenbrier County in July.

Jefferson County had the lowest unemployment rate at 3.1 percent, while McDowell County has the highest unemployment rate at 12.1 percent.

Jobless rates in neighboring and/or nearby counties in West Virginia in July include: Jackson County at 5.5 percent; Cabell County at 4.5 percent; Putnam County 4.3 percent; and Kanawha County at 4.8 percent.

Across the river in Ohio, Meigs County reported an unemployment rate of 7.9 percent for July, ranking it second in the state, out of 88 counties, when it comes to jobless rates. Gallia County reported 6.4 percent unemployment, ranking it at 17 out of 88 counties.

Across West Virginia, within the goods-producing sector, employment losses of 100 each in mining and logging, and construction were offset by an increase of 200 in manufacturing. Within the service-providing sector, employment increases included 500 in financial activities. Employment declines included 1,400 in trade, transportation and utilities, 400 in professional and business services, 200 in educational and health services, 500 in leisure and hospitality, and 800 in government. Employment in information and other services was unchanged.

Since July 2015, total nonfarm payroll employment has decreased by 2,100. Employment gains included 400 in financial activities, 4,700 in educational and health services, 1,900 in leisure and hospitality, and 800 in government. Employment declines included 4,800 in mining and logging, 1,000 in construction, 700 in manufacturing, 1,700 in trade, transportation and utilities, 300 in information, 700 in professional and business services and 700 in other services.

The number of unemployed state residents decreased 2,100 to 45,000. Total unemployment was down 9,400 over the year.

West Virginia’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell six-tenths of a percentage point to 5.5 in July. West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 5.7 percent in July, the lowest seasonally adjusted employment rate for the state since December 2008. The national unemployment rate remained at 4.9 percent.

Information for this article provided by WorkForce West Virginia and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

