Mothman GeoTrail event to return

POINT PLEASANT — The inaugural Mothman GeoTrail event, held recently in Point Pleasant, is set to return next year after a successful launch.

The geocaching event drew in 350 people from 13 states, according to organizer Jacob Farley. Farley said he calculated visitors traveled over 20,000 miles total, just to arrive in Point Pleasant to take part in the geo trail. Some people at the event, though already visiting in the United States, called the Philippines and even Brazil, home.

There are plans to bring the geocaching hunt back next August, just prior to the Mothman Festival in September, and next year, Farley hopes to make it a “mega event” which means getting 500 or more people to participate. He’s even expanding the event into three days – Aug. 18-20, 2017.

“We want to bring it back next year,” Farley said, adding the additional dates were added because many people who attended this year, ended up staying the entire weekend.

Though the event did have people spending money in Point Pleasant, Farley said it was more than that, adding many were not only interested in Mothman but the local history of Point Pleasant, a curiosity which was in large part inspired by the flood wall murals and sculptures.

To help publicize the Second Annual Mothman GeoTrail, Farley will be at the Mason County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau booth at the Mothman Festival which is Sept. 17-18. Farley and his fellow cachers will also be assisting with cleanup after the festival is over on that Sunday. Geocachers like to do community service projects and provided trash pickup at nearby parks prior to the recent geo trail event.

Farley said his favorite part of the event was the countdown to the hunt for clues – “Everyone being excited…that’s what it’s all about. It’s supposed to be fun.”

Geocaching is a sort of treasure hunt, using a GPS device to find the coordinates of a hidden container, inside the container are “tradables” and a log book treasure hunters must sign to prove they were there. As many GPS coordinates as possible were tied into the Mothman legend and sightings for the first event.

The Mothman GeoTrail can be found on Facebook and followed there for any updates.

