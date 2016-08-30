Point gets creative raising funds for spray park

POINT PLEASANT — In a time when grant money is drying up thanks to state budget woes, the City of Point Pleasant is looking to get creative with funding a spray park for area youth.

The city has started a GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/spraypark. The GoFundMe website is a way for people to donate to causes by pledging money and the website reaches far beyond the local area. The page went live on Tuesday and included two donations made offline by People’s Bank for $2,000 and ZMM for $500.

At first, the city had considered a model of spray park which recycled the water from the splash pad and was estimated to cost around $200,000-plus. Recently, there has been discussions about installing a splash pad that didn’t recycle the water, similar to the one in Middleport, Ohio, dropping the cost to around $100,000. Looking at design adjustments and readjustments, the city now estimates the project to cost $130,000. As it stands, on the first day of the campaign, the city had $2,525 pledged to the project.

Mayor Brian Billings also made the following statement about utilizing the GoFundMe page to assist in raising money for the project:

“Our historical City of Point Pleasant, WV, is asking for your help to fund a ‘spray park’ for our area youth. Our city pool was closed two years ago due to age, basic maintenance and operational expenses, which left our children without any relief during this past summers extreme heat. We want to provide our children with a fun, exciting and safe environment like so many other cities have accomplished around us. Federal and state grants are basically no longer offered or awarded for projects like this, therefore we are seeking donations and plan to do several fundraisers to help bring this project to our city.

I, along with our spray park committee members, want to see this become a reality for our children to enjoy for years to come. Please help us give enjoyment to our area youth with a new spray park located at Krodel Park in Point Pleasant, West Virginia.”

All donations can be sent to: City of Point Pleasant, ATTN: Spray Park, 400 Viand Street, PO Box 204, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.

This rendering of a proposed spray park at Krodel Park will feature a river theme. The City of Point Pleasant is attempting to raise funds for the project. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_8.31-PPR-Rendering.jpg This rendering of a proposed spray park at Krodel Park will feature a river theme. The City of Point Pleasant is attempting to raise funds for the project.

Reach Beth Sergent at bsergent@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @BSergentWrites.

