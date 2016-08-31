Events for seniors set for September

MASON COUNTY — September is National Senior Centers Month, and the seniors at the Gene Salem Senior Center in Point Pleasant are celebrating by hosting a community dance fundraiser.

The event will be held Sept. 9 from 7-10 p.m., with music by Geno Johnson and the Rhythm Makers. Doors open at 6 p.m. and concessions will be sold.

Admission is $5 per person or $8 per couple, with all proceeds going to provide senior activities. Door prizes will also be awarded.

Seniors throughout the county will also be marking Sept. 22 as the ninth annual National Falls Prevention Awareness Day. The September newsletter, compiled by the Mason County Action Group Inc. and distributed to seniors in the county, includes information on “Debunking the Myths of Older Adult Falls.”

Among other activities scheduled for the month at the Point Pleasant center are a flu shot clinic by Rite Aid on Sept. 6 from 10-11 a.m., and blood pressure checks by Pleasant Valley Home Health on Sept. 13 at 10:30 a.m. A presentation, “Planning Ahead: Advance Directives and Long Term Care” will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 19.

A “Healthy Steps” exercise class will be held Sept. 20 at 10:30 a.m., and a Veterans Administration representative will be at the center on Sept. 21 from noon to 2 p.m. “Crafts with Christy” will be held Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. and will feature bow making.

Regular activities include bingo on Mondays and Fridays, country band on Wednesdays, and church service on Thursdays. All start at 10 a.m.

Several activities are set at the Mason Senior Center, as well.

A flu shot clinic, sponsored by Rite Aid, will be held Sept. 9 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. “Planning Ahead: Advance Directives and Long Term Care” will be presented at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 14, and Brooke Fletcher from the Office of the West Virginia Attorney General will visit Sept. 22 from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. “Healthy Steps” exercise classes will be featured at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 7, 14, and 21.

Regular Mason activities include bingo on Thursdays and music on Fridays. Both begin at 10 a.m.

Both senior centers will be closed Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing who lives in Mason County.

