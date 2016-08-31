Preparing to pay ‘Tribute’

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Boats have already started to dock at Riverfront Park in preparation for the annual Tribute to the River festival this weekend.

The main celebration takes place all day this Saturday though live music will be offered starting at 8 p.m. Friday night by the Stringbenders. This free concert held in the amphitheater will help kickoff the event.

Saturday features a full day of activities:

8 a.m. – 11 a.m., Captain’s Breakfast held at Christ Episcopal Church at 804 Main Street; 10 a.m., opening of concessions at Riverfront Park, open house tour of American Electric Power towboat (the tours conclude at 7 p.m.), Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center opens for tours, sign up for contests including adult and children corn hole tournament and line throw competitions at Riverfront Park; 11 a.m. corn hole contest begins; noon children’s games and Riverworks Discovery Presentations at Riverfront Park; 2 p.m. line throw contest; 7:15 p.m., memorial service award for deceased rivermen/riverwomen presented; 7:30 p.m., presentation of lifetime achievement award; 8 p.m., Band of Brothers from Parkersburg perform; 9 p.m., prize drawing held.

Tribute to the River is organized by the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center along with Amherst Madison, Inc., AEP River Operations, Kanawha River Navy, American Sternwheel Association, Riverworks Discovery, American Riverboat Company.

This is a free, family-friendly event which includes exhibits related to river life and commerce, towboat tours, contests, games and inflatables for kids, musical entertainment and concessions.

The event attracts several pleasure boats to Riverfront Park due to both the festivities and the calender – Tribute to the River falls in-between different regattas along the Ohio and Kanawha Rivers.

