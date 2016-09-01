Out-of-state defendants appear in separate drug cases

POINT PLEASANT — Two men from out of state recently appeared in Mason County Circuit Court in separate cases stemming from drug charges.

Rodney McCormick, 60, of Detroit, recently appeared before Judge Thomas C. Evans III after he pleaded guilty to the felony offense of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Evans sentenced McCormick to imprisonment in the state correctional facility for not less than one year, nor more than 15 years. McCormick was represented by Attorney Damon B. Morgan Jr. while the state was represented by Prosecuting Attorney R. Craig Tatterson.

In February, McCormick, along with Charles Tucker Jr. 25, of Leon, were each arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Department, deputies Cavender and Waugh, along with three units from the Putnam County Special Enforcement Unit, went to a residence at 1772 Herdman Road in Leon to investigate alleged illegal drug activity.

Upon arrival and with further investigation, law enforcement reported locating what they described as a large quantity of a brown, “tannish” substance consistent with heroin. The estimated street value was approximately $9,000.

In May, both McCormick and Tucker were each indicted by the grand jury for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and conspiracy.

Tucker is due back in court at 2 p.m. Oct. 24, according to the court docket filed in the office of Circuit Court Clerk Bill Withers. No further information was available on his case as of press time.

McCormick is being housed in the Western Regional Jail, serving his sentence as a Division of Corrections inmate.

In an unrelated case, a man from South Carolina recently entered into a plea agreement in Mason County Circuit Court after being arrested in July 2015 and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Taron A. Badie, 28, of Little River, S.C., recently pleaded guilty to the felony offense of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver before Judge Evans. A grand jury indicted Badie in January on possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, heroin and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, marijuana. Badie pleaded guilty to count two of the indictment, which was the marijuana charge.

Badie is to return to court for sentencing at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 24. According to a conviction order filed in his case, he could be sentenced to imprisonment in the state correctional facility for not less than one year, nor more than five, or fined not more than $15,000. Badie was represented by Attorney R. Michael Shaw Jr., while the state was represented by Tatterson.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Mason County Magistrate Court, on July 15, 2015, around 5 a.m., Badie was observed in a red Impala driving north on Viand Street in Point Pleasant with no headlights. Cpl. C. A. Rhodes with the Mason County Sheriff’s Department reported when he initiated a traffic stop and approached the vehicle, Badie had cologne in his lap which allegedly had just been sprayed.

After speaking with Badie, he reportedly gave written consent for the deputies to search his vehicle, according to the complaint. During the search, a small baggie with brownish tan powder was found in the center console which field tested positive for heroin, according to the complaint. Then, Deputy J. T. Veith allegedly located more “packaging” that matched the alleged heroin packs, a scale, a grinder and several “thousands” in cash. The complaint says Badie also “gave up” 23.3 grams of marijuana that was located in his pants.

Reach Beth Sergent at bsergent@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @BSergentWrites.

