W.Va. wins judgment over collections company

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced that his office has obtained a $195,000 judgment against a Florida debt collections company and its owners.

The recent order in Kanawha Circuit Court prevents Simple Recovery Solutions LLC and its owners, Todd West and Alexander Simao, from engaging in debt collection activities in West Virginia.

“This is a great win for West Virginia,” Morrisey said. “This case shows that unlawful practices won’t be tolerated in the Mountain State.”

The court found Simple Recovery to have called and sent letters to as many as 130 consumers trying to collect debts that did not exist. The company also began conducting business in West Virginia without being registered and bonded with the Secretary of State’s Office.

The Attorney General’s Office received 13 complaints beginning in August 2014.

Neither Simple Recovery nor its owners responded to their summons or appeared in court.

The court, in granting summary judgment to the Attorney General, imposed civil penalties in the amount of $65,000 against Simple Recovery and each of its owners for violations of the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act.

Read a copy of the court’s order at http://bit.ly/2ccH9gG.

If you believe you have been the victim of unlawful business practices, contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.

