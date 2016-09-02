Mason approves new police officer, software for PD

MASON — A part-time officer and evidence software will be added to the Mason Police Department, it was decided at the latest town council meeting.

Matt McCormick was hired as a part-time patrolman on a 90-day probationary period, as recommended by Chief Jimmy Reynolds. McCormick is a full-time certified officer with the Point Pleasant Police Department, and will remain there as well.

In addition, the council approved a computer software program for evidence inventory. Chief Reynolds said the program will be similar to the one used by the sheriff’s department.

Kathy Elliott, of Region II Planning and Development, told council members about the hazard mitigation plan update that is due from municipalities and counties in May 2017.

She said the update is a lengthy process, and a state grant application is being submitted that would alleviate the cost associated with the update for local entities. Mayor Donna Dennis signed paperwork to include Mason in the grant.

Elliott also requested the next water project drawdown in excess of $146,000. The council approved the invoices.

In other action, the council:

Noted a new cell phone was issued to Supervisor Aaron Woolard that will allow him to monitor town utilities once the water upgrade is completed;

Stated work is continuing on the Harvest Festival, set for Oct. 8 at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park; and,

Discussed the possibility of reimbursing Stonegate Construction for extra work done on town water lines.

The next meeting will be held Sept. 15 at 2 p.m.

Attending were Mayor Dennis, Recorder Ciji Casto, and council members Emily Henry, Becky Pearson, Ron Heath and Robert Wing.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing who lives in Mason County.

