Cromley is familiar face in a new place

Attorney Bryan Cromley, pictured at left, was formally sworn in to serve as Family Court Judge of the Fifth Family Circuit Court, Division Two, during a ceremony on Friday afternoon. Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin appointed Cromley after the resignation of the Hon. Rebecca Cornett to serve out her term. Cromley was also elected to the position on May 10. Judge David W. Nibert, pictured at right, administered the oath of office to Cromley for both his appointed term ending Dec. 31, and his upcoming eight-year term which begins Jan. 1, 2017. At Friday’s ceremony were Cromley’s family and friends, as well as coworkers and colleagues. Cromley resides in Point Pleasant with wife, Jennifer, and their children. He is the son of Ed and Diana Cromley, of Point Pleasant.

