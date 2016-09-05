Paying ‘Tribute’ to life along the river

The weather was perfect for this weekend’s annual Tribute to the River Festival, which featured live music and celebrations of all things related to life along the river. Tribute to the River is organized by the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center, along with Amherst Madison Inc., AEP River Operations, Kanawha River Navy, American Sternwheel Association, Riverworks Discovery and American Riverboat Company. In addition, Point of Faith Church organized the “kids games.” Pictured is a scene from this weekend, with onlookers taking in the boats at Riverfront Park, including AEP’s Legacy towboat, which was open for tours. More festival photos appear inside this edition.

The weather was perfect for this weekend's annual Tribute to the River Festival, which featured live music and celebrations of all things related to life along the river. Tribute to the River is organized by the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center, along with Amherst Madison Inc., AEP River Operations, Kanawha River Navy, American Sternwheel Association, Riverworks Discovery and American Riverboat Company. In addition, Point of Faith Church organized the "kids games." Pictured is a scene from this weekend, with onlookers taking in the boats at Riverfront Park, including AEP's Legacy towboat, which was open for tours. More festival photos appear inside this edition.