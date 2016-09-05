Riverbend Arts Council receives grant

OHIO VALLEY — Riverbend Arts Council was recently selected as the recipients of a $10,000 grant.

The Ohio Arts Council identified 33 underfunded counties in the state and offered a one-time grant as part of their efforts to “Fund Every County” in Ohio.

RAC is a nonprofit organization, located at the RAC Building, 290 N. 2nd Ave. in Middleport, serving the communities of Meigs County and the surrounding area.

The conditions of the grant are that the monies are to be spent on a project other than a fundraiser, so the grant will be used to fund their annual “Art in the Village” that will be Oct. 1.

“The OAC contacted us to apply for the grant,” said Mary Wise, council director. “They knew about the projects we were doing and thought we were a good candidate to receive the grant. We are so happy to be chosen and would like to spread the funds around the area.”

To accomplish that goal, several additional art opportunities are being offered for area residents’ participation, including “Art Outside the Box” and a flag project, both of which include all ages. Artists are also encouraged to enter their art and photography.

“This year’s Art in the Village exhibition will be themed ‘Road Trip Through America’ in tribute to the 100th anniversary of our national parks system,” said Rhojean McClure, artist and council member. “It doesn’t mean that every entry must be about the national parks. They can be about whatever the artist chooses. We just thought it would be nice to pay tribute.”

There are many facets to this family friendly show, including an Art Show, photography exhibition, “Art Outside the Box” display, demonstrations by artists and art activities for children. Refreshments will be provided by Boy Scout Troop 235.

Art projects from area schoolchildren, residents at Overbrook Rehabilitation, Junior Garden Club members, and adult artists from Meigs Industries will also be on display.

“The Riverbend Arts Council was founded to encourage art and art appreciation in the area,” said Wise, who founded the council more than 30 years ago. “It isn’t just for Middleport, it’s for the whole county, for the entire area. There are so many talented people, so much art in our area, we are here to promote and support the arts. Everyone has a talent, even if it is to appreciate the work of others. And we encourage anyone who is interested in art to submit and to attend our show.”

Winning entrees will be on display at Farmers Bank after the show for the remainder of October.

The council has many offerings throughout the year, including concerts, cooking and gardening demonstrations, poetry readings and holiday dinners, and more.

For more information about Riverbend Arts Council and Art in the Village, visit their Facebook page.

Contact Lorna Hart at 740-992-2155, Ext. 2551.

2015 Art in the Village People’s Choice award went to “A Bit of Sunshine,”and “Luminous Lily” took the Best of Show award. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_5158.jpg 2015 Art in the Village People’s Choice award went to “A Bit of Sunshine,”and “Luminous Lily” took the Best of Show award. Courtesy photos Think “Outside the Box” masterpieces on display during 2015 Art in the Village. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_5153.jpg Think “Outside the Box” masterpieces on display during 2015 Art in the Village. Courtesy photos

Encourages artists to ‘think outside the box’

By Lorna Hart lhart@civitasmedia.com