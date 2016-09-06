Guilty pleas entered in separate drug cases

POINT PLEASANT — Two men, one from Leon and one from Columbus, Ohio, who were each arrested on a drug charges, have entered into plea agreements in their separate cases in Mason County Circuit Court.

Charles Tucker Jr., 26, Leon, recently appeared before Judge Thomas C. Evans, III, entering a plea of guilty to the felony offense of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He is to reappear before Judge Evans at 2 p.m. on Oct. 24 for sentencing.

As previously reported, Tucker, along with Rodney McCormick, 60, of Detroit, Mich. were each arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in February. In May, both McCormick and Tucker were each indicted by the grand jury for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and conspiracy.

As reported last week, McCormick also pleaded guilty to the felony offense of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver with Evans sentencing him to imprisonment in the state correctional facility for not less than one year, nor more than 15 years.

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Department, deputies Cavender and Waugh, along with three units from the Putnam County Special Enforcement Unit, went to a residence at 1772 Herdman Road in Leon to investigate alleged illegal drug activity in February.

Upon arrival and with further investigation, law enforcement reported locating what they described as a large quantity of a brown, “tannish” substance consistent with heroin. The estimated street value was approximately $9,000.

In an unrelated case, a Columbus man has entered a plea of guilty to the felony offense of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Omar R. Kibby, 26, recently appeared before Judge Evans to enter the plea and is to return at 1 p.m., Sept. 26 for sentencing.

Kibby was arrested back in December 2014 by deputies with the Mason County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. According to the criminal complaint filed in Mason County Magistrate Court, Kibby was arrested after a traffic stop where a K-9 officer “indicated” on a vehicle where Kibby was a passenger.

Deputies reported finding a sandwich bag containing individually wrapped bags of a green leafy substance with the odor of marijuana, along with a small ziploc bag containing 10 green pills inside the vehicle. After testing 3/4 of one pill with a field test kit, it allegedly tested positive for MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy.

By Beth Sergent bsergent@civitasmedia.com

