Honoring law enforcement

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Rotary Club will present its fourth annual Mason County Law Enforcement Appreciation Banquet and Officer of the Year Award on Sept. 15.

The banquet and ceremony begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Trinity United Methodist Church Community Center with Cpl. Adam Wootton from the West Virginia State Police as the guest speaker. Rev. Jonathan Pinson, who also serves as a reserve officer for the Mason County Sheriffs Department and is the pastor for Grace Baptist Church, will deliver the invocation and remarks regarding law enforcement.

The banquet provides all law enforcement officers and their families with a “thank you” from the community and a free dinner. In addition, one officer nominated by his peers will be recognized as the Officer of the Year. Past recipients include Sgt. Forrest Terry and Cpt. Carl Peterson of the Mason County Sheriff’s Department, and Sr. Trooper S.C. Allen of the West Virginia State Police. The officer’s name will be placed on a plaque which stays at the home agency of the Officer of the Year until the next banquet.

As for the Officer of the Year Award, qualifications include: Recognition of an exceptional act, achievements and/or meritorious service that exceed the normal expectations of job performance including, but not limited to, acts of personal heroism, crime prevention, detective work, community relations, juvenile programs, traffic safety, and/or innovative approaches to public service.

Last year’s keynote speaker was Jim Mitchell, the Academy Staff Wellness Officer and director of chaplaincy for the West Virginia State Police. Mitchell talked about officers being a light in the world and how “society is full of wolves,” though some in society refuse to believe those “wolves” exist.

“We know the reality of evil and darkness because we’ve experienced it,” Mitchell had said to those gathered. “We live to confront the wolf and protect the flock.”

Mitchell also told officers what they do is more than job, that it was a “calling” and that the ultimate success of police officers was determined by the communities they service.

Anyone wishing to purchase tickets may call Julia Schultz at the Point Pleasant Register, 304-675-1333 ext. 2104. Again, all officers and their families will eat for free.

