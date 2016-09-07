Recovery awareness event to feature color run, hog roast

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — National Recovery Awareness Day is going to be a colorful one in Point Pleasant.

This Saturday, at 1 p.m., The Meeting House is hosting a community picnic featuring a free hog roast, a bouncy house, tumbling mats and face painting for the kids. Then, at 4 p.m., The Meeting House will host a first for the area — a 5K color fun run.

A color run is a walk/race where participants are exposed to water and colored powder along the route. Participants typically start the race in white clothing and finish wearing a variety of colors from the color blasts. These races have taken place in larger surrounding cities but this is a first for Point Pleasant and will raise funds for The Meeting House. This race will also not only be open to walkers and runners, but bicyclists.

The National Recovery Color Fun Run registration is at 3 p.m. with the race starting at 4 p.m. Saturday at The Meeting House, 2434 Jackson Ave. The cost for the race is $35 and there will be awards for the Most Outrageous Costume; first, second, third overall finishers both male and female; first, second, third overall bikers, both male and female; first, second and third places male and female run/walkers in each age category.

The course route is: Start on 25th St beside The Meeting House (2434 Jackson Ave.), to Mount Vernon. Right on to Mt. Vernon to 27th Street. Left onto 27th Street to Lincoln Avenue. Right on Lincoln Avenue to 28th Street. Right on 28th Street to Parrish Avenue. Left on Parrish Avenue to Chandler Drive; straight through Chandler Drive back to Lincoln Avenue back to 21st Street. Left on 21st Street to Mt. Vernon Avenue. Right on to Mt. Vernon Avenue to 27th St.

Jessica Kapp, who helped organized the event, has been busy making colored powder for the run this week and said following the race there will be a “huge color blast party” on the lawn of The Meeting House once everyone has finished. She added the race will be led by Sheriff Greg Powers on the department’s new Spyder motorcycle.

Again, the race is just one part of the National Recovery Awareness Day event at The Meeting House, with the community picnic and hog roast kicking off at 1 p.m. Saturday. Also, there will be prize drawings throughout the day and at 5:30 p.m., there will be a major prize drawing when a car is given away.

Kapp said Norris Northup Dodge, of Gallipolis, Ohio, has once again stepped up to donate a “mystery car” to be given away at the event. For a chance to win the car, tickets can be purchased for $5 each or six for $25. The recipient does not have to be present to win the car, though those who purchase chances at other prizes given away throughout the day must be present to win.

September is National Recovery Awareness Month.

The Meeting House describes itself as a safe haven for recovering addicts/alcoholics, where they can hold a meeting or simply come to when they need to see a smiling face and know they are not alone in their journey. It is a non-profit, 501(c)(3), organization founded by area pastors, church congregation members, recovering addicts, business people and homeowners with a common vision and desire for helping those still suffering who want to help themselves.

The Meeting House is also planning a monthly coffee house concert series starting Sept. 16 with more details coming soon.

Find The Meeting House on Facebook for more information.

The Meeting House will host a local National Recovery Awareness Day event this Saturday. A community picnic and hog roast starts at 1 p.m. and a 5K color fun run begins at 4 p.m., with registration at 3 p.m. Pictured is a scene from the inaugural Day of Recovery event hosted by The Meeting House back in June which featured a traditional 5K. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_6.11-PPR-Race-1-1.jpg The Meeting House will host a local National Recovery Awareness Day event this Saturday. A community picnic and hog roast starts at 1 p.m. and a 5K color fun run begins at 4 p.m., with registration at 3 p.m. Pictured is a scene from the inaugural Day of Recovery event hosted by The Meeting House back in June which featured a traditional 5K.

By Beth Sergent bsergent@civitasmedia.com

Reach Beth Sergent at bsergent@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @BSergentWrites.

Reach Beth Sergent at bsergent@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @BSergentWrites.