First responders to be honored on 9/11 with free dinner

POINT PLEASANT — With the 15th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on 9/11 approaching, Main Street Baptist Church is both remembering and honoring first responders.

The church, with support from Pleasant Valley Hospital, will be hosting a free community dinner in honor of all first responders at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. The meal will be held in the church’s fellowship hall located on Main Street between 11th and 12th streets. All first responders and their families are invited to be guests of the church for the dinner in their honor.

Dr. Richard Sargent, pastor of Main Street Baptist, said with the anniversary approaching, the dinner would provide an opportunity to pause and remember the lives lost, including the lives of the many first responders. The dinner also provides an opportunity to recognize local first responders in the area and how they put their lives on the line almost daily, Sargent added.

Special music will be provided by Amanda Clark, retired lieutenant colonel in the United States Army Reserve, and a former U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador for the state of West Virginia. Clark was commissioned though the ROTC at John Carroll University in 1977.

Pleasant Valley Hospital is providing the entree and church members are providing the balance of the meal. In order to adequately plan, it would be helpful if first responders could let the church know if they are coming and how many we might expect from their family. This can be done by phoning the church at 304-675-4061 and leaving a message with the secretary or on the answering service.

“We appreciate the work of the first responders in our community, and this is our way of saying ‘thank you’ for all the hard work, sacrifices, and dedication, and for all the services you provide for our community,” Sargent said.

http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_First-Responders-Flag_2-1.jpg

Dr. Richard Sargent Special to OVP

Dr. Richard Sargent is pastor at Main Street Baptist Church in Point Pleasant.

Dr. Richard Sargent is pastor at Main Street Baptist Church in Point Pleasant.