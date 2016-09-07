Grand jury returns over 30 indictments

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County grand jury met Tuesday and Wednesday for the last time this year, returning more than 30 indictments, with 11 of those indictments involving drug charges.

Those receiving indictments are to appear in the Circuit Court of Mason County at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 to answer those indictments.

The indictment list, as submitted by the office of Mason County Prosecuting Attorney R. Craig Tatterson is as follows:

Amanda M. Black, no age listed, West Columbia, gross child neglect creating risk of death or serious bodily injury. Adam Boggess, no age listed, Middleport, Ohio, access device fraud times two. Gayla A. Bonecutter, 41, Point Pleasant, access device fraud times four. Dewaine L. Brown, 39, Ripley, failure to support minor child. Brandon Conley, 28, West Columbia, operate or attempt to operate a clandestine drug lab; attempt to manufacture a controlled substance; conspiracy. Alfred W. Dalton, 54, Glenwood, operate or attempt to operate clandestine drug laboratory; manufacture a controlled substance. Valerie Diamond, 37, Point Pleasant, forgery times two; uttering times two. Valerie Diamond, 37, Point Pleasant, forgery times two; uttering times two; conspiracy times two. Nathalie Ferrell, 49, Apple Grove, operate or attempt to operate a clandestine drug laboratory; conspiracy; attempt to manufacture a controlled substance. John Gibson, 70, Ravenswood, sexual abuse in the first degree times six. Dewayne Good, 54, Long Bottom, Ohio, burglary; grand larceny. Brenda L. Hale, 36, Glenwood, operate or attempt to operate a clandestine drug laboratory; manufacture a controlled substance; exposure of children to meth manufacturing times four; conspiracy.

Brandon K. Hindy, 21, Point Pleasant, child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury. Kelly Huffman, 29, Apple Grove, operate or attempt to operate a clandestine drug laboratory; conspiracy; attempt to manufacture a controlled substance. Dale Hughes, 52, Glenwood, operate or attempt to operate a clandestine drug laboratory; manufacture a controlled substance; exposure of children to methamphetamine times four; conspiracy. Tiffany Lee Jones, 27, Gallipolis Ferry, attempted breaking and entering. Jonathan Litchfield, 32, Letart, breaking and entering; petit larceny; destruction of property. Amanda Martinez, 32, Point Pleasant, access device fraud times two. Michelle R. Mershon, 45, Henderson, burglary; petit larceny. Karie L. Morrison, 35, Gallipolis Ferry, forgery times two; uttering times two. William Roach, 28, Hartford, operate or attempt to operate a clandestine drug laboratory; possession of altered pseudoephedrine; manufacture a controlled substance. Robert Shaw, 37, Point Pleasant, operate or attempt to operate a clandestine drug laboratory; attempt to commit a felony; conspiracy; possession of altered pseudoephedrine. Robert H. Siders, 23, Gallipolis Ferry, burglary; grand larceny; destruction of property.

Charles L. Smith, Jr., 43, Point Pleasant, forgery times two; uttering times two; conspiracy times two. Jackie Smith, 55, Mason, sexual abuse in the first degree times two. Christopher Sturgeon, 34, Apple Grove, operate or attempt to operate a clandestine drug laboratory; possession of altered pseudoephedrine; manufacture a controlled substance; exposure of children to meth manufacturing times four; conspiracy. Dennis Sturgeon, 53, Henderson, failure to register as sex offender. Charles Sullivan, 47, West Columbia, operate or attempt to operate a clandestine drug laboratory; attempt to manufacture a controlled substance; conspiracy. Amanda Jo Thompson, 33, Mason, forgery times two; uttering times two; conspiracy times two. Jesse VanVranken, 20, Gallipolis Ferry, sexual assault in the third degree times 13. Daniel Woyan, 30, Point Pleasant, operate or attempt to operate a clandestine drug laboratory; manufacture a controlled substance.

By Beth Sergent bsergent@civitasmedia.com

Reach Beth Sergent at bsergent@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @BSergentWrites.

