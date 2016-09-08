Mason County teachers earn REAL certification

ROANOKE, W.Va. — Catherine Fisher, Point Pleasant Intermediate gifted teacher, and Mary Farley, Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School teacher, earned certification as a REAL instructors.

REAL — Rural Entrepreneurship through Action Learning — is a curriculum and active hands-on teaching method. More than 220 teachers are now REAL instructors advancing entrepreneurship education across the Mountain State.

Entrepreneurship, a key to West Virginia’s economic future, is the message of the REAL Institute conducted Aug. 30-Sept. 2 at Stonewall Resort near Roanoke.

The Institute is sponsored by the Ohio-West Virginia Youth Leadership Association with a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission, the support of the West Virginia Department of Education’s Office of Career and Technical Instruction, and the West Virginia Development Office.

REAL Entrepreneurship instructor Susan Rice, from Beckley, Tami Maynard, of the Department of Education, along with Miles Smith and David King, of YLA, led the Institute.

For more information, contact David King at 304-675-5899.

Pictured, from left, are Tami Maynard, Susan Rice, Catherine Fisher, Mary Farley and David King. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Mason-Co-Fisher-and-Farley.jpg Pictured, from left, are Tami Maynard, Susan Rice, Catherine Fisher, Mary Farley and David King.