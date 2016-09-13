For the record

Mason County Sheriff’s Department

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests: Joshua W. Clark, 31, Point Pleasant, obtaining goods under false pretense, arrested by Deputy M. Stewart. Tiffany L. Jones, 27, Gallipolis Ferry, transferring and receiving, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Larry T. Huffman, Letart, 53, domestic battery, fleeing from officer in vehicle, obstructing an officer, driving without DUI interlock, arrested by Deputy M. Stewart. Denver K. Saunders, 34, Glenwood, driving on revoked, no insurance, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Cody A. Warner, 25, Leon, DUI, arrested by Deputy Waugh. Paul L. Smith, Jr., 45, Leon, violation of protective order, arrested by Deputy M. Stewart. Anthony K. Legg, 51, Fraziers Bottom, DUI second offense, arrested by Deputy Waugh. David H. Smith, 41, Glenwood, fleeing from officer in vehicle, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Denver K. Saunders. 34, Glenwood, DUI, driving on revoked DUI, arrested by Deputy Cavender.