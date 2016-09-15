Mason Town Council talks personnel issues

MASON — Personnel issues were addressed when members of the Mason Town Council met recently.

Travis Nance, who had been working for the town as an independent contractor, was hired as a temporary employee as of Sept. 15. His term of employment will be determined at a later date.

Council members also agreed that as of July 1, 2017, when a new administration takes office, the recorder will be required to work eight hours per week in the office during regular business hours. The salary for recorder will remain $450 per month, according to Mayor Donna Dennis.

In other personnel matters, employee Terry Gilkey was given a 25-cent-per-hour pay increase due to becoming an “operator in training.”

Resident Joe Jones attended the meeting to express concern about three drains near his house that need cleaned. The mayor directed Supervisor Aaron Woolard to check on the drains and have them cleaned as needed.

Jones also spoke to the council about the condition of the roadway following the laying of the new water line. The mayor assured Jones that once the project is completed, the roads, driveways and yards that were affected will be restored to their former condition.

The mayor told the council she is considering having the water project contractors fill in additional holes in the roads that were not caused by the project. This will be at an extra cost, but will be more cost effective to have completed at the same time as the repair work.

Woolard told council members that two model mini excavators were at the water plant for employees to test. An excavator is included in the water project budget, and he invited the council to visit the plant and view the equipment. Woolard said he will be making a comparison chart with all three models being considered to find the best one to suit the town’s needs.

In other action, the council approved sending Recorder Ciji Casto and employee Darlene Roach to a state auditor’s seminar in South Charleston on Oct. 5.

Attending were Mayor Dennis and council members Becky Pearson, Emily Henry, Marty Yeager, Ron Heath and Bob Wing.

The next meeting will be held Oct. 6 at 2 p.m.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

