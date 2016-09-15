The Meeting House to welcome Coffee House Series

POINT PLEASANT — The Meeting House is beginning a Coffee House Series, offering everyone in the community an opportunity for some creative expression and affordable entertainment.

The series, which begins at 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 16, will be offered monthly at The Meeting House which has worked to build a stage inside its home, the former St. Paul UM Church. The first show in the series will feature nine musical acts, many who are well known in the local area.

The lineup consists of The Gypsy Hillbillies, Mason Dixon, Pop Friction, Jack Cochran, BJ Leach, Matt Matheny, Jesse Crawford, Jeremy Russell and Sammy Doolittle. Admission is $5 with all proceeds benefiting programs at The Meeting House, as well as the completion of upgrades to the stage, including more lighting and an upgraded sound system, etc. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the two-hour concert. Concessions will be sold.

Jessica Kapp of The Meeting House, said several volunteers had donated time, labor and supplies to construct the stage to make the facility a venue which can be utilized by the whole community.

Patrick Leggett, who is a board member at The Meeting House, came up with the idea of the Coffee House Series which will offer different entertainment each month. Next month, on Oct. 14, will be a night of improv with theater students from Point Pleasant High School and anyone else who’d like to sign up to participate. Then on Nov. 4, musician Marshall Ballew from Tennessee will perform followed by Rob McNurlin on Dec. 3.

According to McNurlin’s biography, he has toured North America, England and Australia, solo and with the Beatnik Cowboys, traveled with Ramblin’ Jack Elliott and Hot Tuna, his songs have been covered by Ronnie Elliott among others and used in two award winning documentaries. He has also appeared on Mountain Stage and more locally, at Fur Peace Ranch in Meigs County, Ohio.

“We wanted to try to offer something the whole family can go to,” Leggett said, adding this will be a safe, sober space.

Leggett said the series will continue each month through June 2017.

