Commission gives funds to local festivals

POINT PLEASANT — Thanks to carryover funds from the previous fiscal year, the Mason County Commission can provide some operating funds for local festivals.

At Thursday’s regular commission meeting, Commissioners Tracy Doolittle, Miles Epling and Rick Handley unanimously approved appropriating $1,000 each to the Point Pleasant Sternwheel Regatta, the Mothman Festival, Battle Days and the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center (the center helps organize the Tribute to the River and Dragon Boat festivals).

Commissioners said these donations to festivals are evaluated on a year-by-year basis, dependent on available funding.

Also discussed at Thursday’s meeting:

County Administrator John Gerlach discussed a letter he received from the West Virginia Division of Highways, in regards to expressing a constituent’s concerns over the state of Bud Chattin Road. DOH responded, saying due to the current statewide funding situation, money was not available to pave this road.

Also discussed, a letter Paul Camp of Mason wrote to Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin and U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, III, about needed repairs to W.Va. 2 and W.Va. 62. In the letter, Camp wrote “the worst of these roads are from Lakin, to Mason on Route 62.” Sen. Manchin did respond, saying although full responsibility for making determinations in such cases rests with officials of the WVDOH, he would be “pleased to contact them to urge that thorough consideration be afforded in your case.”

Approved a bid from private contractor Tom Wilson for the painting of the court house annex roof for $8,290.

Approved a list of poll workers and polling places for the general election.

Appointed Greg Kaylor to the EMS Levy Committee, replacing Phyllis Arthur who resigned for reasons unrelated to the levy. Also on the levy committee are Glen Washington, Dylan Handley, Lisa Gangwer, Ashley Cossin, Bob Baird. These are all unpaid volunteers, appointed by the county commission, who assist in answering the public’s questions about the levy and getting the word out about it.

Approved the reappointment of Curtis Hunt as treasurer of the Mason County Public Service District, upon request of PSD Manager David H. Nibert.

Reach Beth Sergent at bsergent@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @BSergentWrites.

