Events to ‘shoot’ for funding new basketball court

NEW HAVEN — Work is continuing in the Town of New Haven to convert one of two tennis courts located near the community center into a basketball court.

Recorder Roberta Hysell estimated about a quarter of the necessary funds have been raised thus far. Two fundraisers have been announced in the upcoming weeks, however, that officials are hoping will push them toward reaching their goal.

On Sept. 21, Bob Evans in Mason is donating 15 percent of sales to the project for anyone presenting a flyer. The fundraiser goes from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Flyers can be obtained from city hall or can be shown on a phone from the New Haven Facebook social media site.

The “Bragging Rights Co-ed Softball Benefit” will be Oct. 8, with proceeds going to the basketball court conversion.

Sponsored by Tim and Teri Roush, owners of The Hut, the tourney will begin at 8 a.m. at the New Haven Ball Fields. The double-elimination event will follow American Softball Association co-ed rules and will be slow pitch.

The entry fee is $125 per team. A team must have at least 12 members, four of which must be female, and a maximum of 20 members. A blind draw will be held the night prior to the event to make up the brackets.

According to Matt Shell, New Haven council member and one of the organizers, the winner of the tournament will receive a trophy and have a team photo taken. Both will be displayed at the city building for one year until the next tournament is held.

Shell said concessions will be sold during the event, and the public is encouraged to attend and support a favorite team. A series of fun games with crazy rules will be ongoing on the middle field to occupy teams while they are awaiting their next tourney game, he added.

To enter a team, contact Shell at 304-593-1077 or Jaron Cundiff at 304-593-3993.

About $5,500 is needed to transform the court from tennis to basketball, Hysell said. The cracks in the court floor must be sealed, and the basketball court requires painting with shooting and foul lines.

Basketball poles, backboards and rims must be purchased. Hysell said while the area is already fenced in, a fence down the center to separate the two sports is also needed.

For more information on the basketball project, or to make a donation, contact Hysell at 304-882-3203.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing who lives in Mason County.

