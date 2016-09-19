Scenes from the 15th annual Mothman Festival

Jeff Wamsley, a founder and organizer of the Mothman Festival, welcomes the crowd on Saturday.

Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings gives a rousing speech to welcome visitors to Point Pleasant, encouraging them to enjoy all the city has to offer.

The Men In Black tell those gathered, there is “nothing to see here.”

The cast of “Mountain Monsters” is escorted through Point Pleasant on their way to meet with fans.

The streets of downtown Point Pleasant packed with humanity.

The line to see the “Mountain Monsters” cast members stretches from across from the post office to Third Street and beyond.

This ghostbuster knows something is “off” about these dogs.

Aliens of all kinds are welcome at the Mothman Festival.

Mothman Festival royals take in the sights.

The line for hayrides and tram tours was long and started early at the information booth.

Fish Fisher entertains on Sunday.

TNT area bus tours were in demand all weekend long.

The State Theater stayed busy all weekend with guests and speakers, presenting on a variety of topics.

The Mothman Festival has attracted more and more children and has added several “kid friendly” activities.

This fan gets a selfie with a member of the “Mountain Monsters” cast.

The cast of “Mountain Monsters” met with fans on both days of the festival, with some waiting as long as four hours to get their chance to meet the festival celebrities.

A view from Main Street included the return of Hillbilly Zip Line.

Visitors get free tips on how to kill zombies.

Artist Jamie Sloane creates this painting of the Mothman at Gallery At 409 during the festival.

A fox waits in line for the Mothman Museum.

This woman looks over the bikes from The Grumpy Peddlers.