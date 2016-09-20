Preparing for ‘Battle’

POINT PLEASANT — October is quickly approaching, as is the anniversary of the Battle of Point Pleasant and the annual Battle Days festival.

Battle Days returns Oct. 7-9 to Tu-Endie-Wei State Park with several events planned, including the return of “History in the Round,” as well as “Tea with the Princess” and a new event, “An Evening with the Newmans.”

According to the Battle Days Committee, after fighting in the Battle at Point Pleasant, Walter Newman returned to the Point in 1796. He promised his wife that, if she would move to this remote area, he would build her a mansion. So, the Newmans uprooted their family and Walter built the two and one-half story “mansion” for his wife.

At 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park, the “Newmans” invite the public to spend the evening with them. According to the Battle Days Committee, the Mansion House will be lit by lanterns as “Walter and Catherine” share stories of life on the Virginia frontier. Period music and light refreshments will be provided.

Returning this year, will be the popular “History in the Round” which is an outdoor drama centered around the Battle of Point Pleasant. This year’s event will take place on Friday, Oct. 7, at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. There will be two performances, weather permitting, at 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. According to the Battle Days Committee, “History in the Round” tells the story of the Princess of the Point through sound, lighting and dramatic presentations. Visitors can hear her tragic story as it intertwines with that of the Battle of Point Pleasant, Ann Bailey and Chief Cornstalk.

There will be some seating provided, visitors may bring a chair. There is no cost for this event and very little walking is required.

“Come enjoy outdoor theater and relive your town’s history,” according to a statement from members of the Battle Days Committee.

This year will also mark the return of “Tea with the Princess” which is an event centered around the youth. All “princesses,” ages four through 10, are invited to dress up in their finest gown and tiara for high tea with the Princess of the Point.

The tea will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 4 p.m. at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. According to the Battle Days Committee, the Princess of the Point and her friends will serve tea and cookies to all princesses under the pavilion in their “magical kingdom.” Cost is $8 per princess which includes admission, refreshments and favors. Limited seating is available. To make a reservation please contact the Princess’ personal secretary at (304) 675-6002, on or before Sept. 28.

In addition to these events which are new, and relatively new to the festival, each year Battle Days offers educational opportunities for students and residents to learn from reenactors about life on the frontier. The festival also hosts a solemn wreath-laying and memorial service, which is typically held on the Sunday of the festival at “the magazine” at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. This memorial service, under the supervision of the Point Pleasant Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, honors those militiamen who died in the Battle of Point Pleasant. Also, the Battle Days Parade is at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 on Main Street.

A complete Battle Days festival itinerary will appear in an upcoming edition.

Information for this article submitted by Diana Johnson on behalf of the Battle Days Committee.

