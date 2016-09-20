Arraignments held following grand jury indictments

POINT PLEASANT — Arraignments were recently held for some of those receiving indictments from the September term of the grand jury.

Appearing in Mason County Circuit Court before Judge David W. Nibert to enter a plea to charges, discuss bond issues when applicable and set court dates were:

Jonathan Litchfield, 32, Letart, not guilty to breaking and entering; petit larceny; destruction of property, pretrial hearing at 9:30 a.m., Oct. 17, trial on Oct. 25. Gayla A. Bonecutter, 41, Point Pleasant, not guilty to access device fraud times four, trial on Jan. 24, 2017. Tiffany Lee Jones, 27, Gallipolis Ferry, not guilty to attempted breaking and entering, pretrial at 9:45 a.m., Oct. 17, trial on Oct. 25. Jesse VanVranken, 20, Gallipolis Ferry, not guilty to sexual assault in the third degree times 13, pretrial at 1:45 p.m., Nov. 18, trial at 9:30 a.m., Nov. 29. Alfred W. Dalton, 54, Glenwood, not guilty to operate or attempt to operate clandestine drug laboratory; manufacture a controlled substance, pretrial at 9:30 a.m., Jan. 12, 2017, trial at 9:30 a.m., Jan. 24, 2017.

Brandon Conley, 28, West Columbia, not guilty to operate or attempt to operate a clandestine drug lab; attempt to manufacture a controlled substance; conspiracy, pretrial at 9:45 a.m., Oct. 17, trial at 9:30 a.m., Oct. 25. Charles Sullivan, 47, West Columbia, not guilty to operate or attempt to operate a clandestine drug laboratory; attempt to manufacture a controlled substance; conspiracy, pretrial at 9:45 a.m., Oct. 17, trial at 9:30 a.m., Oct. 25. Michelle R. Mershon, 45, Henderson, not guilty to burglary; petit larceny, pretrial at 9:45 a.m., Jan. 12, 2017, trial at 9:30 a.m., Jan. 24, 2017. Dewayne Good, 54, Long Bottom, Ohio, not guilty to burglary; grand larceny, pretrial at 10 a.m., Oct. 17, trial at 9:30 a.m., Oct. 25. Jackie Smith, 55, Mason, not guilty to sexual abuse in the first degree times two, pretrial at 10:30 a.m., Dec. 9, trial at 9:30 a.m., Dec. 20.

Daniel Woyan, 30, Point Pleasant, not guilty to operate or attempt to operate a clandestine drug laboratory; manufacture a controlled substance, pretrial at 10 a.m., Jan. 12, 2017, trial at 9:30 a.m., Jan. 24, 2017. Robert H. Siders, 23, Gallipolis Ferry, not guilty to burglary; grand larceny; destruction of property, pretrial at 10:15 a.m., Oct. 17, trial at 9:30 a.m., Oct. 25. Brandon K. Hindy, 21, Point Pleasant, not guilty to child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, pretrial at 1:30 p.m., Nov. 4, trial at 9:30 a.m., Nov. 29.

Robert Shaw, 37, Point Pleasant, not guilty to operate or attempt to operate a clandestine drug laboratory; attempt to commit a felony; conspiracy; possession of altered pseudoephedrine, pretrial at 10:15 a.m., Dec. 9, trial at 9:30 a.m., Dec. 20. Valerie Diamond, 37, Point Pleasant, not guilty to forgery times two; uttering times two, pretrial at 10:30 a.m., Oct. 7, trial at 9:30 a.m., Oct. 25. Valerie Diamond, 37, Point Pleasant, not guilty to forgery times two; uttering times two; conspiracy times two, pretrial at 10:30 a.m., Oct. 7, trial at 9:30 a.m., Oct. 25. Charles L. Smith, Jr., 43, Point Pleasant, not guilty to forgery times two; uttering times two; conspiracy times two, pretrial at 10:30 a.m., Oct. 7, trial at 9:30 a.m., Oct. 25. Dewaine L. Brown, 39, Ripley, not guilty to failure to support minor child, pretrial at 9:30 a.m., Oct. 17, trial at 9:30 a.m., Oct. 25.

By Beth Sergent bsergent@civitasmedia.com

Reach Beth Sergent at bsergent@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @BSergentWrites.

Reach Beth Sergent at bsergent@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @BSergentWrites.