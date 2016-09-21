For the record

Mason County EMS

Mason County EMS reports from Sept. 1-15, Station 100 had 158 calls, Station 200 had 39 calls and Station 500 had 84 calls, for a total of 281 calls – these include transports as well as emergencies and others. There were 200 patients taken to the area hospitals: 83 to PVH, 19 to HMC-G, 6 to HMC-P, 15 to SMH, 11 to CHH, 1 to CAMC-Teays, 1 to Jackson General, 1 to Cleveland Clinic, 1 CAMC-M, 1 to OSU, 1 to Ruby Memorial WVU, these include transports as well as emergencies.

All three stations made 59 calls which resulted in not taking a patient anywhere: 13 cancelled en route, 14 patients refused care, 12 treated then refused, 4 dead on scene, 6 no patient contact, 5 ALS assists, 3 stand by, 1 air medical.

Out of the 243 emergencies that were toned and treated, but not necessarily transported 47 were general medical, 4 altered mental status, 6 abdominal pain, 1 allergic reaction, 15 breathing problems, 17 chest pains, 2 cardiac arrest, 8 diabetic emergency, 7 fall victim, 3 overdose, 2 GI Bleed, 2 head injury, 2 psychiatric problem, 1 gunshot wound, 3 CVA, 7 seizures, 1 tachycardia, 3 unconscious.

Total ALS transports were 12 and total BLS transports were 96.